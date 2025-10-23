Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of TNK opened at $56.52 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -0.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $17,210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $11,986,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $8,702,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $7,167,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,990 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

