DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 111,033 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Nutrien worth $30,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.