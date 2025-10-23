DANSKE BANK (DNKEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2025

DANSKE BANK (OTCMKTS:DNKEYGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect DANSKE BANK to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

DANSKE BANK Stock Performance

DNKEY opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. DANSKE BANK has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNKEY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DANSKE BANK in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded DANSKE BANK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DANSKE BANK in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DANSKE BANK currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on DANSKE BANK

DANSKE BANK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Further Reading

Earnings History for DANSKE BANK (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Receive News & Ratings for DANSKE BANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DANSKE BANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.