DANSKE BANK (DNKEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DANSKE BANK (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect DANSKE BANK to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

DANSKE BANK Stock Performance

DNKEY opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. DANSKE BANK has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNKEY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DANSKE BANK in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded DANSKE BANK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DANSKE BANK in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DANSKE BANK currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DANSKE BANK Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

