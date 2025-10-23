MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNKD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $250,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,032,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,949.42. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

