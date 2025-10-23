Amcor (AMCR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $5.7662 billion for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amcor Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Amcor has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 136.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,807,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,367 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 224.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 7,286,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,035,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,086 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,445 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

