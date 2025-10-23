Ecovyst (ECVT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.680 EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecovyst stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.85 million, a PE ratio of -67.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 370.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 43.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

