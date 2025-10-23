Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $2.4891 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.60.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,956 shares of company stock worth $43,789,542. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

