Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $90.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $101.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,994,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,382,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,428,000 after purchasing an additional 748,589 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2,096.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 475,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

