SunCoke Energy (SXC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 605,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 368,065 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,913 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,058,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

