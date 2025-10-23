Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Head to Head Review

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -0.47% 13.15% 1.45% AlTi Global -66.10% -0.32% -0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and AlTi Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $1.00 billion 0.24 -$78.68 million ($0.20) -27.55 AlTi Global $206.93 million 2.74 -$103.03 million ($1.80) -2.15

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlTi Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oportun Financial and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 2 3 2 0 2.00 AlTi Global 1 1 0 0 1.50

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.29%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than AlTi Global.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats AlTi Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

