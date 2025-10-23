Reviewing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strawberry Fields REIT 0 1 1 2 3.25

Strawberry Fields REIT has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strawberry Fields REIT $135.15 million 1.12 $2.50 million $0.60 19.45

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

