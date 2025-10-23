Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Major Shareholder Sells $21,180.00 in Stock

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $21,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 570,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,284.06. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Y.D. More Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Odysight.ai alerts:

On Monday, October 20th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 14,312 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $50,807.60.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 900 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $3,096.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 1,000 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $4,290.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 650 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $2,801.50.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 500 shares of Odysight.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

Odysight.ai Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODYS opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Odysight.ai Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai ( NASDAQ:ODYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative net margin of 293.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODYS. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $15,263,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $11,870,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odysight.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Odysight.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODYS

Odysight.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odysight.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odysight.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.