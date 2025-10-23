Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $50.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.49 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

