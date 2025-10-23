Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of THVB opened at $90.20 on Thursday. Thomasville Bancshares has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

