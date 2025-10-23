Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Rises By 50.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $259.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $65.36.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

