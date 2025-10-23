Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Cathay Pacific Airways Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a yield of 573.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

