Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 49.8%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,300 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Innovative Food Price Performance
Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.
About Innovative Food
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Food
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Best AI for Picking Stocks, Ranked by Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.