Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 49.8%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,300 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the September 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Price Performance

Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

