Insider Buying: Wam Alternative Assets (ASX:WMA) Insider Acquires A$10,400.00 in Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider John Baillie purchased 10,000 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$10,400.00.

John Baillie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 9th, John Baillie purchased 20,000 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$20,800.00.

Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $188.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Wam Alternative Assets Increases Dividend

Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 299.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Wam Alternative Assets’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

