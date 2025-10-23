Insider Buying: Wam Alternative Assets (ASX:WMA) Insider Acquires A$10,400.00 in Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider John Baillie purchased 10,000 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$10,400.00.
John Baillie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 9th, John Baillie purchased 20,000 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$20,800.00.
The stock has a market cap of $188.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.
Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.
