Felix Group (ASX:FLX) Insider Buys A$33,286.22 in Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Davis acquired 151,301 shares of Felix Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of A$33,286.22.
Felix Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.91.
About Felix Group
