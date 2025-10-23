Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,600 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IBUF opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (IBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

