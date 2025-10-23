Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.