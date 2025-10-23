Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Root, Inc. $ROOT

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Root were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Root by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROOT opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $181.14.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $382.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.36 million. Root had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $965,325.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,642.24. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $516,005.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,041.24. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Root from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.40.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

