Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,133 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.