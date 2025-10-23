Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 317,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

ZETA opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.29.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

