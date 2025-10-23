Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $5.02 Million Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 225.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CommScope were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 7.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 128,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 236.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

