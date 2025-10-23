Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 317,990 Shares of KB Home $KBH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317,990 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 116.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after purchasing an additional 506,415 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 326.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 349,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 408.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 241,608 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 511.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 196,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 83.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Oppenheimer began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.40. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $85.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.KB Home’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

