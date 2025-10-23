Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.34 and traded as high as $95.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke shares last traded at $95.38, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $39.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

