Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,186.02 ($15.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,370 ($18.30). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,367.50 ($18.27), with a volume of 1,835,481 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,300 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,357 to GBX 1,438 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,459.50.

The company has a market cap of £15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,364.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,186.02.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Jo Hallas purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,384 per share, with a total value of £5,383.76. Also, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden purchased 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,378 per share, for a total transaction of £4,864.34. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

