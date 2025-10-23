Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $12.73. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 6,577 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

