Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $12.73. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 6,577 shares trading hands.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
