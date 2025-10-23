Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.35 and traded as high as C$11.47. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$11.23, with a volume of 1,294,564 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In related news, Director Margaret Beck sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$141,391.80. Also, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$115,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,940. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 54,600 shares of company stock worth $456,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

