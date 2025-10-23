InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8,603.01 ($114.94) and traded as high as GBX 9,358 ($125.02). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 9,248.23 ($123.56), with a volume of 615,375 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 8,500 to £104 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,800 to GBX 7,900 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,050 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,450 target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,179.

The company has a market cap of £14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,956.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,603.01.

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

