InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8,603.01 ($114.94) and traded as high as GBX 9,358 ($125.02). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 9,248.23 ($123.56), with a volume of 615,375 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 8,500 to £104 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,800 to GBX 7,900 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,050 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,450 target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,179.
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
