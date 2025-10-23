PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.27 ($9.62) and traded as high as GBX 749.80 ($10.02). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 729.70 ($9.75), with a volume of 129,763 shares.

PayPoint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £506.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 710.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 720.27.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

