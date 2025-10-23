Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.28. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 47,233 shares trading hands.
Eastern Platinum Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.67.
About Eastern Platinum
Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.
