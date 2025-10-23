Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,773.73 ($23.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,053 ($27.43). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 2,017.35 ($26.95), with a volume of 640,632 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,044.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,773.73.

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 141 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

