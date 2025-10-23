Top Construction Stocks To Keep An Eye On – October 21st

Caterpillar, PulteGroup, and D.R. Horton are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in building and infrastructure activities—such as general contractors, specialty subcontractors, manufacturers of construction materials (cement, steel, lumber), heavy-equipment makers, and sometimes developers closely tied to construction projects. For investors, these stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, interest rates, housing demand and government infrastructure spending, with risks from project delays, cost overruns and commodity-price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

PulteGroup (PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

