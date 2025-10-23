Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Santander lowered Siemens to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Siemens
Siemens Stock Down 0.4%
Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.59%. Analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
About Siemens
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Best AI for Picking Stocks, Ranked by Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.