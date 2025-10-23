Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Ananym Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 428,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 183,805 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after buying an additional 85,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

