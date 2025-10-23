Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 134.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,224,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 832,838 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,598,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 61.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 430,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $397,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

