New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Heartland Express worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 196.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $6,389,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The company had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 24,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,095.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,398.92. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $245,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

