Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 137,122 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,122 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 671.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $110,809.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,751.80. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,757.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 566,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,574. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,329 shares of company stock valued at $534,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 0.91. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

