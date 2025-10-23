Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Flowers Foods worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 860.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 904.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 278.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 54.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 63.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 95.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

