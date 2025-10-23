New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,947 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $165,210,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,460,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,635,000 after buying an additional 108,769 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 971,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 458,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of LPG opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 89,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,067.20. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

