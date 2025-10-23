OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.6250.

Several research firms recently commented on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $891,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 49.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.50. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

