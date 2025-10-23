Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,933 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 136,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,338 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $592,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,281,925.68. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $768,693.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,168. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $3,998,816. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 6.7%

NYSE:PFSI opened at $128.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

