VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 477,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 51,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 193,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 75,487 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $252.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $280.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Zacks Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

