Mastercard (MA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $8.5336 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

MA stock opened at $570.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.14. The company has a market cap of $515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

