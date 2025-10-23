ASE Technology (ASX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect ASE Technology to post earnings of $0.1346 per share and revenue of $162.6415 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 3:00 AM ET.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%.

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ASX stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 55.2% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ASE Technology by 537.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 549.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ASE Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

