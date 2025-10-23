ASE Technology (ASX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect ASE Technology to post earnings of $0.1346 per share and revenue of $162.6415 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 3:00 AM ET.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%.
ASE Technology Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of ASX stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
