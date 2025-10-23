VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 7,700 Crane $CR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Crane by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 937,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,566,000 after purchasing an additional 505,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,873,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Crane by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,127,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average is $178.02. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

