Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on October 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on October 15th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

TSLA opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

