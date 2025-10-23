Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $3.3757 billion for the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.59%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 55.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

